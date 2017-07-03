What's on TV: 'Castlevania,' 'Snowfall,' 'Candy Crush'

It's a holiday week, but if you're up from people setting off fireworks early, you can check out six new comedy specials on Netflix Tuesday morning as part of The Standups, with Deon Cole, Beth Stelling, Nate Bargatze, Dan Soder, Nikki Glaser, and Fortune Feimster. Then, later this week the service drops season one of its animated Castlevania series, as well as the most recent season of CW's iZombie. FX is premiering Snowfall, its crack cocaine era drama from John Singleton, while Hulu drops season one of Pure. The most unusual debut, however, is probably the new Candy Crush game show on CBS. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Boss Baby (VOD)
- iZombie (S3), Netflix (7/5)
- Song to Song (4K)
- Drone
- The Zookeeper's Wife
- Pompeii
- The Comedian
- An American Tail: Fievel Goes West
- The Boy and the Beast
- Windows
- Lego Worlds: Classic Space Pack DLC (PC, Xbox One, PS4)
- SpeedRunners (PS4)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Absolution DLC (PS4)
- ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug 2 (Switch)
- Toby: The Secret Mine (PS4)
- Shephy (Switch)
- Save the Ninja Clan (PS4)
- That's You (PS4)
Tuesday
- The Standups (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Casual, Hulu, 3AM
- The Words that Built America, HBO, 7PM
- Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, NBC, 8PM
Wednesday
- Big Brother, CBS, 8PM
- Little Big Shots, NBC, 8PM
- Kingdom, DirecTV Audience, 8PM
- Hood Adjacent with James Davis, Comedy Central, 9PM
- The Carmichael Show, NBC, 9PM
- Snowfall (series premiere), FX, 10PM
- The Auto Firm with Alex Vega (series premiere), Velocity, 10PM
- Blood Drive, Syfy, 10PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 9:30 & 10PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10PM
- Younger, TV Land, 10PM
- Cleverman, Sundance, 10PM
- Broadchurch, BBC America, 10PM
Thursday
- Boy Band, ABC, 8PM
- Hollywood Game Night, NBC, 8PM
- Battle of the Network Stars, ABC, 9PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9PM
- The Wall, NBC, 9PM
- The Tunnel, PBS, 9PM
- The Ultimate Fighter: Finale weigh-in, Fox Sports 1, 10PM
- Zoo, CBS, 10PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10PM
- The Night Shift, NBC, 10PM
- The Gong Show, ABC, 10PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 10PM
- Party Legends, Viceland, 10:30PM
- Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11PM
Friday
- Castlevania (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Degrassi: Next Class (S4), Netflix, 3AM
- Pure (S1), Hulu, 3AM
- Cirque Du Soleil: Luna Petunia (S2), Netflix, 3AM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 8PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8PM
- The Ultimate Fighter (season finale), Fox sports 1,9PM
- Erik Griffin: The Ugly Truth, Showtime 9PM
- Dark Matter, Syfy, 9PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10PM
- Playing House, USA, 11 & 11:30PM
Saturday
- Doubt, CBS, 8 & 9PM
- Turn, AMC, 9PM
- In an Instant, ABC, 9PM
- Orphan Black, BBC America, 10PM
- Tour de Pharmacy, HBO, 10PM
Sunday
- F1 Austrian GP, CNBC, 7:30AM
- SW17 - Sharktacular 2017, Discover, 8PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8PM
- Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8PM
- Candy Crush (series premiere), CBS, 9PM
- The Defiant Ones (series premiere), HBO, 9PM
- Power, Starz, 9PM
- Claws, TNT, 9PM
- Grantchester, PBS, 9PM
- American Grit, Fox, 9PM
- Fear the Walking Dead (summer finale), AMC, 9PM
- The Nineties (series premiere), CNN, 9PM
- One Night Only: Alec Baldwin, Spike TV, 9PM
- Unsung: Wyclef (season premiere), TV One, 9PM
- Talking Dead, AMC, 10PM
- Prime Suspect (season finale), PBS, 10PM
- Kevin Hart Presents, Comedy Central, 11PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM
- Talking Dead: Fear Edition (summer finale), AMC, 11PM
- Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Comedy Central, 11:30PM
(All times listed are ET)