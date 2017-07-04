Nokia's new smartphones start at £120 in the UK

The cheap and cheerful handset isn't particularly impressive on paper, but HMD has managed to drum up enough interest that carriers including EE and Vodafone have decided to range it, as well as retailers such as Carphone Warehouse and Amazon. Arriving in Blighty on the later date of August 2nd, the Nokia 5 is made for slightly deeper pockets at £180. It's only a minor improvement over the Nokia 3, but for that extra cash you get a bigger 5.2-inch screen (still 720p), an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor and 13-megapixel primary shooter. No word on where it'll be available yet, but we'd imagine a similar number of carrier and retailer partners will be on board.

Anyone interested in the most powerful smartphone HMD has to offer will have to wait until August 16th for the launch of the £220 Nokia 6. It, too, is working with a Snapdragon 430 chip, but it's paired with 3GB of RAM and 32 gigs of storage this time around. The priciest device also bumps the display up to a 5.5-inch, 1080p number, and the primary camera clocks in at 16 megapixels. If you were hoping to get your hands on a limited edition "Arte Black" version of the Nokia 6 -- which boasts a glossy paint job, 4 gigs of RAM and double the standard storage -- there's no news today on when that might come to the UK to steal the regular model's thunder.