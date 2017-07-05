Amazon's Echo lets you sign up for Prime just by asking

For those who already have Prime, Amazon is also offering a couple of incentives to invest in an Echo. People who use Alexa will get access to Prime Day deals two hours earlier than regular users and receive a range of Echo-exclusive offers. With the cost of an Echo likely outweighing the slight savings you'd make on Prime Day deals anyway, these features will probably only sway those who were already interested in buying one.

While voice-activated shopping isn't exactly anything new, Amazon's decision to let you sign up for an annual contract without having to read the terms (or even see the price) is definitely a first. By removing all the usual steps that come with registering for such a service, the company is clearly hoping that it'll entice a few more impulse Prime signups.