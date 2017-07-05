Daimler is investing $735 million in China's EV infrastructure

While investing in China's electric vehicle infrastructure sounds like a noble move, it's not quite as altruistic as it may seem. In order to get around the aggressive import levies that stop manywestern brands from selling products in China, this joint venture was a necessity. A recent statement by Daimler management board member Hubertus Troska predicts that "By 2025, the Chinese market will have a substantial share in global sales of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles." If so, the costly venture will most certainly have paid off.

The two companies have announced that the full $735 million will be invested in electric vehicles in China by 2020.