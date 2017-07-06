Qualcomm wants to ban iPhone imports with new Apple lawsuit

On top of that, Qualcomm is seeking a Cease and Desist Order to bar further sales of "infringing Apple products that have already been imported and to halt the marketing, advertising, demonstration, warehousing of inventory for distribution and use of those imported products in the United States."

In other words, Qualcomm wants to make it impossible for Apple to sell any iPhones that it believes have used its technology without permission. It's also seeking "damages and injunctive relief" via a complaint filed in the District Court for the Southern District of California.

According to Qualcomm, the six patents in question "enable high performance in a smartphone while extending battery life." The company even made an infographic to show you how iPhones use these patented technologies.

It's not yet clear which generations of the iPhone will be affected, or how the US ITC and the respective courts will rule. Just as Qualcomm countersued Apple earlier this year, it's certain the iPhone maker will respond soon.