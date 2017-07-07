Baskin-Robbins and DoorDash will deliver ice cream to your stoop

If you're like me, once the mercury starts rising, your diet slowly becomes more and more ice-cream-and-popsicle based. But what if it's too hot and you don't want to drive or walk to the nearest ice cream parlor? That's where Baskin-Robbins comes in. The franchise claims it has devised a way to deliver its frozen confections, intact, to your door thanks to a partnership with DoorDash. Some 600 stores in 22 cities are making delicious deliveries. There is a catch: While you can surely order whatever you'd like, you'll have to supply your own whipped cream.