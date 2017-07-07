As you can see in the video, the new touch-friendly launcher sits at the bottom of the screen with just the Google search bar and suggested apps visible. From there, you can swipe up to reveal all your apps. Additionally, you can tap to use the voice search function, which will open your request in a new Chrome window.

Canary comes with the latest, untested features -- meaning it can also be pretty buggy -- and runs alongside the regular Chrome. If you're one of those people that's interested in the code behind new builds, you can find that here.