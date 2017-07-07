Facebook wants its new campus to be a mini neighborhood

Facebook is likely trying to get ahead of public opinion with this new focus on social connection. The Bay Area is known for tech companies driving up the price of housing, clogging up the roadways and shuttling employees around in private shuttles.

"Part of our vision is to create a neighborhood center that provides long-needed community services," wrote the company in a blog post. "We plan to build 125,000 square feet of new retail space, including a grocery store, pharmacy and additional community-facing retail." The company also hopes to contribute to local housing shortages, building 1,500 new units on the Willow Campus, 15 percent of which will rent at "below market rates." Facebook has an existing Catalyst Housing Fund to help provide more affordable housing in the area. ReCode estimates there will be 1.75 million square feet of office space, though it's not clear whether this will be solely for Facebook's use.

Update: A Facebook spokesperson sent Engadget the following specifications about the new Willow Campus plans: