Motorola may introduce its X4 phone on July 25th

The invitation is an animated GIF with the text "You won't want to miss this." Down below is the hashtag #hellomotoworld, along with the date (July 25th) and location (New York City). The background image is a blue hallway that lights up in different colors.

In May, a roadmap of Motorola's 2017 phone lineup leaked, and it was pretty ambitious. It's safe to say that the July 25th event is likely a phone launch, and judging from the invitation, it might be a big one. Speculation is heavy on which phones exactly will be announced -- people are clamoring to see the Moto X4, which may be the first non-Google phone able to use Google Fi. Possible specs for this phone include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a fingerprint reader, a 3,800mAH battery and a Snapdragon 660 processor.

The launch could also cover the Moto Z2 Force, the sequel to last year's flagship Z Force. According to leaks, this 0.24-inch thick phone will have a Snapdragon 835 chip, dual cameras, a 5.5-inch display and the return of the headphone jack. We'll just have to wait and see what Motorola announces at the end of the month.