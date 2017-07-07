Motorola may introduce its X4 phone on July 25th

Today, Motorola sent out a press invitation to a launch event on July 25th in New York. The question is, what exactly are they launching?
The invitation is an animated GIF with the text "You won't want to miss this." Down below is the hashtag #hellomotoworld, along with the date (July 25th) and location (New York City). The background image is a blue hallway that lights up in different colors.
In May, a roadmap of Motorola's 2017 phone lineup leaked, and it was pretty ambitious. It's safe to say that the July 25th event is likely a phone launch, and judging from the invitation, it might be a big one. Speculation is heavy on which phones exactly will be announced -- people are clamoring to see the Moto X4, which may be the first non-Google phone able to use Google Fi. Possible specs for this phone include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a fingerprint reader, a 3,800mAH battery and a Snapdragon 660 processor.
The launch could also cover the Moto Z2 Force, the sequel to last year's flagship Z Force. According to leaks, this 0.24-inch thick phone will have a Snapdragon 835 chip, dual cameras, a 5.5-inch display and the return of the headphone jack. We'll just have to wait and see what Motorola announces at the end of the month.