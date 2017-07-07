Soon you’ll be able to gift 'Forza' to Xbox friends

Not far! — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) July 6, 2017

To be frank, this seems like a no-brainer for console-makers, giving them an easy way to boost sales. As Steam discovered with its Gift program, however, it's not that simple, because sometimes there are massive game price differences between regions. If Microsoft didn't account for that, you could dodge taxes or high pricing just by having a friend send you the game.

Nevertheless, the feature is in high demand, judging by the number of votes on a request in the Xbox forums. Ybarra didn't say exactly when it would come, but normally features follow fairly quickly when a Microsoft executive tweets something. If you can't wait, don't forget that you can already buy Xbox Gift Cards in your local currency and do the gifting that way. That's not quite as nice as finding someone that perfect game, but it'll have to do for now.