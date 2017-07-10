What's on TV: 'Game of Thrones'

It's been more than a year since the last time Game of Thrones aired a new episode, but finally, it's back. HBO's flagship series kicks off its seven-episode penultimate season Sunday night with Dragonstone, so hopefully you're ready. Other shows making their return this week include The Strain and Suits, while Viceland tries out a run of its Funny How comedy documentary series. Fate of the Furious, The Fifth Element and Leon: The Professional are all available in 4K this week, while Netflix is releasing its new series Friends from College. For gamers, we have the first episode of a new season from Telltale's Minecraft game, and Fantastic Contraption for PSVR. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).