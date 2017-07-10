What's on TV: 'Game of Thrones'

It's been more than a year since the last time Game of Thrones aired a new episode, but finally, it's back. HBO's flagship series kicks off its seven-episode penultimate season Sunday night with Dragonstone, so hopefully you're ready. Other shows making their return this week include The Strain and Suits, while Viceland tries out a run of its Funny How comedy documentary series. Fate of the Furious, The Fifth Element and Leon: The Professional are all available in 4K this week, while Netflix is releasing its new series Friends from College. For gamers, we have the first episode of a new season from Telltale's Minecraft game, and Fantastic Contraption for PSVR. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- The Fate of the Furious (4K)
- The Lost City of Z
- The Fifth Element 4K (20th Anniversary Edition)
- King Kong (4K)
- Smokey and the Bandit (40th Anniversary Edition)
- Smurfs: The Lost Village (4K)
- Roberto Rosellini's War Trilogy (Criterion)
- Leon The Professional (4K)
- Fantastic Contraption (PSVR)
- Hunting Simulator (PS4, Xbox One)
- Leap of Fate (PS4)
- MotoGP 17 (PS4, PC)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PS4)
- Death Squared (Switch)
- Day D Tower Rush (PS4)
- Minecraft: Story Mode Season Two Episode 1 (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
- Black The Fall (Xbox One, PS4)
- Deadcore (Xbox One, PC, PS4)
- The Bellows (PSVR)
- Derelict Fleet (PS4, Xbox One)
Monday
- American Ninja Warrior, NBC, 8PM
- So You Think You Can Dance, Fox, 8PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8PM
- Preacher, AMC, 9PM
- The Defiant Ones, HBO, 9PM
- Will (series premiere), TNT, 9PM
- Stitchers, Freeform, 9PM
- Superhuman, Fox, 9PM
- American Greed, CNBC, 10PM
- Teen Mum (series premiere), MTV, 10PM
- Spartan, NBC, 10PM
- The Therapist: Prodigy (season finale), Viceland, 10:30PM
- Funny How? (series premiere), Viceland, 11:30PM
Tuesday
- Casual, Hulu, 3AM
- 88th Annual MLB All-Star Game, Fox, 7:30PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9PM
- On Tour with: Meek Mill, BET, 9PM
- The Challenge: Dirty 30 Launch Special, MTV, 9PM
- The Defiant Ones, HBO, 9PM
- The Bold Type (series premiere), Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Fantomworks, Velocity, 9PM
- American Ripper (series premiere), History, 10PM
- Fear Factor, MTV, 10PM
- Adam Ruins Everything (season premiere), TruTV, 10PM
- The Profit, CNBC, 10PM
- Tosh.0, Comedy Central, 10PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 10PM
- Wrecked, TBS, 10:30PM
- Funny How?, Viceland, 11PM
Wednesday
- The 2017 Espys, ABC, 8PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8PM
- Little Big Shots, NBC, 8PM
- Kingdom, DirecTV Audience, 8PM
- Lucha Underground, El Rey, 8PM
- Suits (season premiere), USA, 9PM
- Salvation (series premiere), CBS, 9PM
- Hood Adjacent with James Davis, Comedy Central, 9PM
- The Defiant Ones (finale), HBO, 9PM
- The Carmichael Show, NBC, 9PM
- I'm Sorry (series premiere), TruTV, 10PM
- Snowfall, FX, 10PM
- The Auto Firm with Alex Vega, Velocity, 10PM
- Blood Drive, Syfy, 10PM
- To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV, 9:30 & 10PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10PM
- Catfish, MTV, 10PM
- Younger, TV Land, 10PM
- Cleverman, Sundance, 10PM
- Broadchurch, BBC America, 10PM
- Funny How?, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- 30 for 30: Mike and the Mad Dog, ESPN, 8PM
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season premiere), CW, 8PM
- Boy Band, ABC, 8PM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8PM
- Battle of the Network Stars, ABC, 9PM
- Hooten & the Lady, CW, 9PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 9PM
- The Wall, NBC, 9PM
- The Tunnel, PBS, 9PM
- Akil the Fugitive Hunter (series premiere), A&E, 10PM
- Zoo, CBS, 10PM
- The Mist, Spike TV, 10PM
- The Night Shift, NBC, 10PM
- The Gong Show, ABC, 10PM
- Queen of the South, USA, 10PM
- Party Legends, Viceland, 10:30PM
- Comedy Knockout, TruTV, 11PM
- Safeword (series premiere), MTV, 11:30PM
Friday
- Friends from College (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- Chasing Coral, Netflix, 3AM
- To the Bone, Netflix, 3AM
- Buddy Thunderstruck, Netflix, 3AM
- Killjoys, Syfy, 8PM
- Masters of Illusion, CW, 8PM
- Dark Matter, Syfy, 9PM
- Wynonna Earp, Syfy, 10PM
- Funny How? (season finale), Viceland, 11PM
- Playing House (season finale), USA, 11 & 11:30PM
Saturday
- Doubt, CBS, 8PM
- Premier Boxing Champions, Fox, 8PM
- In an Instant (season finale), ABC, 8PM
- Turn, AMC, 9PM
- Orphan Black, BBC America, 10PM
- Still Star-Crossed, ABC, 10PM
Sunday
- Big Brother, CBS, 8PM
- Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8PM
- Game of Thrones (season premiere), HBO, 9PM
- Candy Crush, CBS, 9PM
- Power, Starz, 9PM
- Claws, TNT, 9PM
- Grantchester, PBS, 9PM
- American Grit, Fox, 9PM
- The Nineties, CNN, 9PM
- Steve Harvey's Funderdome, ABC, 9PM
- $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 10PM
- The Strain (season premiere), FX, 10PM
- I'm Dying Up Here, Showtime, 10PM
- Unsung, TV One, 10PM
- Talking with Chris Hardwick (summer premiere), AMC, 11PM
- Kevin Hart Presents, Comedy Central, 11PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM
- Legends of Chamberlain Heights, Comedy Central, 11:30PM
(All times listed are ET)