Speaking of mass-market, the Horizon uses the same Snapdragon Wear 2100 gear you'll find in watches from LG, Gameband, Armani, Guess and Montblanc. The hardware is reasonably familiar, too, with a 42mm case standing 12.5mm off your wrist and packing a 1.2-inch AMOLED, 390 x 390 touchscreen.

Rounding out the spec list is a 300mAh battery that's expected to launch a day, paired with 521MB RAM and 4GB storage. One notable admission is the lack of an optical heart rate monitor from the underside of the case, but perhaps exertion, or caring about one's health, is not something the bourgeoise do.

The Horizon runs Android Wear 2.0, albeit with Louis Vuitton's gloss to make it better suited to the contemporary traveller. In addition to the LV-branded faces, there are exclusive apps, like My Flight, that helps you get around airports and planes, while City Guide points you to cool hotspots when you land.

Of course, this wouldn't be a high fashion watch without customization, and owners can choose between three case styles, gray, black and brown. From there, there are 60 sets of easily-detachable straps for you to choose from, 30 intended for women, 30 for men.

Should you wish to buy this, the most Veblen of Veblen goods, then you'll need to pay up $2,450 for the gray and brown, or $2,900 for the black version. Plus, Louis Vuitton is hoping to make more of its goods and services connected in the future, so warn your bank manager that this could be the first of many purchases.