The Wirecutter's Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: AM Edition

Street price: $170; MSRP: $170; Deal price: $130

Here's the best price we've seen on this model, over $20 below our previous low. The Bluetooth model is also on sale for $100, which isn't quite a new low, but a better than average deal.

The Anova Precision Cooker WiFi is our pick for the best sous vide gear. Tim Barribeau and Nick Guy wrote, "The Anova Precision Cooker WiFi is the best bet for most home cooks due to its low price, small size, and flexibility. It's one of the cheapest ways to get into sous vide cooking, and thanks to an innovative adjustable attachment system, the Anova works with a much smaller volume of water than the earliest iteration did—so there's now no need to heat up a gallon of water just to cook a couple of chicken breasts."

Street price: $190; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $140

This is the best sale we've seen on the latest gen, getting close to matching the best prices we've seen on the 2nd gen models. We haven't seen many substantial discounts on the 3rd gen, and since individual bulbs are on sale for $10 less, it's a great time to grab these.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit is our pick for the best smart LED light bulbs. Grant Clauser writes, "Philips Hue is not just a smart bulb; it's a whole smart system. The color-adjustable A19 bulbs can remake the look of a room in seconds. Multiple app options and device compatibility make it the best overall choice."

Street price: $700; MSRP: $760; Deal price: $630

This is the first good sale we've seen on our budget pick, a big $70 off of the street price. It's already a great value at $700, so the additional savings make it an even better deal.

The Asus ZenBook UX330UA is our budget pick for the best ultrabook. Kimber Streams wrote, "Its specs are nearly identical to those of our top pick—except for a slower solid-state drive—but it costs about $350 less. The only things holding the ZenBook back from being our top pick are its less reliable trackpad, larger size, and lack of Thunderbolt 3."

Street price: $220; MSRP: $500; Deal price: $190 w/ code PRIME008

While this isn't the lowest price we've seen in the past, it's still a great deal and nice $30 drop from the normal street price. We've only seen this robot vacuum on sale twice in the past, so this is a fairly rare deal. The only time we've seen it lower was during an Amazon Deal of the Day, so this sale is likely the best price we'll see outside of those one-off sales. Make sure to use code: PRIME008 in order to get the deal price of $190.

The Eufy Robovac 11 is our new top pick in our guide to the best robot vacuums. Liam McCabe wrote, "The Eufy RoboVac 11 is the smart-money pick for most people who want a robot vacuum cleaner. In our testing and research, the RoboVac 11 was the most likely to complete a cleaning cycle on its own, without getting stuck and waiting for a human to rescue it. That's the most important part of a robot vacuum's job, and the Eufy 11 does it better than almost any other model we've seen, even those that cost hundreds more.

Street price: $27; MSRP: $30; Deal price: $20

The first good drop we've seen on our affordable camera backpack pick. Already a great value at $27, this drop to $20 makes it even better.

The Amazon Basics Backpack is our affordable pick in our favorite camera bags guide. The WC staff wrote, "The affordably priced AmazonBasics Backpack is deceptively small but holds a great deal of gear. We were surprised to find it easily fit a 13-inch laptop, a DSLR, two lenses, a flash, and lots of extras, including batteries, business cards, tissues, memory cards, lens cleaner, personal items, and more."

Deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go to The Wirecutter.com.