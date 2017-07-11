The Wirecutter's best Amazon Prime Day Deals: PM Edition

Street price: $120; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $100

Standing desks can set you back a fair bit of money, but at least you can save $20 on this standing desk mat. This is the first notable discount we've seen on our pick.

The Topo by Ergodriven is our pick for the best standing desk mat. Kevin Purdy wrote, "The Topo gives your feet varied terrain, encouraging movement and making standing less tedious. It's also the easiest mat to move when you're switching positions."

Street price: $185; MSRP: $230; Deal price: $155

This is the first sale we've ever seen on this model, dropping $30 off of a phone we already consider a huge value. If you want to spend a little more, the 64GB is on sale for $179.99.

The Moto G Plus (5th Gen) 32GB Android Phone is our pick for the best budget Android phone. Ryan Whitwam wrote, "For the fifth year in a row, the best cheap Android phone comes from the Moto G line. For just $230, the Moto G5 Plus offers a 5.2-inch 1920×1080 LCD screen, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and a fast, accurate fingerprint sensor. The Moto G5 Plus is faster than most other budget phones thanks to its Snapdragon 625 processor, as well as Motorola's solid software optimization"

Street price: $180; MSRP: $200; Deal price: $130

Here's the first big discount we've seen on this Bluetooth speaker. Some Bose products tend to be stubborn about dropping, sometimes taking a couple years before seeing a decent sale, and this is one of them.

The Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II is our better sound pick in our best portable Bluetooth speaker guide. Brent Butterworth wrote, "If you want better sound quality and louder volume, or if you also want an excellent speakerphone for making calls, the Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II is worth the cost. It's shocking to hear how much better the SoundLink Mini II comes across than most competitors, with clearer voices and a fuller sound closer to what you might expect from a decent small stereo system."

Street price: $145; MSRP: $150; Deal price: $95

This deal beats the best price we've seen on this kit by over $20. We've seen sales roughly every two months drop this down to $120, but nothing below that.

The Kano Computer Kit is a build-your-own computer kit we like in our guide on learning toys and STEM toys we love. Courtney Schley writes, "We recommended the Kano Computer Kit in our 2015 holiday gift guide as a great gift for "a curious kid of any age who has mastered Lincoln Logs, Erector sets, and LEGOs but isn't quite up for soldering (or old enough for an electrical engineering degree program)." The kit, which is accessible for kids as young as six, has you assemble a small, portable computer using a Raspberry Pi 3 processor with 1 GB RAM, a wireless keyboard and touchpad, a speaker, and cables. We know that's lot of money for what is effectively a $35 Raspberry Pi 3 processor, speakers and wireless keyboard, but you're paying for the convenience of a "kit" that a kid can access and the accompanying apps, which get updated/enhanced over time."

Street price: $100; MSRP: $110; Deal price: $80

This is the best price we've seen on these headphones. We've only seen one previous sale, so getting a $20 discount makes today a great day to grab these.

The Puro BT2200 Headphones are our pick for the kids headphones. The WC staff wrote, "All of our kid panelists loved the fit, sound, and Bluetooth capabilities. Parents will love that our testing found the BT2200's volume limiting to be in safer ranges."

Street price: $200; MSRP: $250; Deal price: $160

This is the first great sale we're seeing on this affordable 4K action cam alternative. You'll have to get to the final step of checkout to see the $40 discount.

The Yi 4K is our budget pick in our action camera guide. Ben Keough wrote, "This Chinese newcomer delivers 90 percent of the Hero5 Black's functionality at around half the price, for those on a budget who don't need waterproofing."

Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus (3-Cup)

Street price: $32; MSRP: $35; Deal price: $26

Here's the best price we've seen on this handy tool for the kitchen. Since it's already affordable, they rarely offer any discounts.

The Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus (3-Cup) is our mini pick in our food processor guide. SH staff wrote, "It's a great option for people who can't or don't want to invest in a $200 machine. You couldn't make bread dough or shredded salads in it, but you could grind or chop small batches of herbs or nuts and do other tasks that would be more tedious by hand."

