Amazon’s ‘The Tick’ trailer keeps the comic’s oddball humor

The show will focus on mild-mannered Arthur Dent, a reluctant hero who dons a winged costume to pair up with the clueless yet indestructible Tick and fight crime. Amazon's version looks to lean into the weird humor of its predecessors with a cast of violent villains opposite the Odd Couple protagonists; Whether it reaches for the zany heights of the cartoon or the surreal comedy of the first live-action version is anyone's guess. It's too early to tell how the show will flesh out, but the first six episodes will drop on August 25th, with the second half of the season arriving in early 2018.