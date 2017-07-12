Microsoft upgrades Paint 3D's drawing and magic select tools

The first update is an improved magic select tool, which lets you crop out the background of any image. This lets you turn the resulting content into a sticker or use as a skin to wrap onto a 3D object. "As of today, you can now magic select content directly into a scene," Paint 3D studio head Lee Shuneman writes in a blog post, "even after the scene has been partially composed so there is no need to move the object off canvas first."

The second improvement comes from the original MS Paint. You now have the option to draw and create shapes with a straight line and curve tool. This should help make smooth edges and curves on your objects without having to be a steady-handed mouse master. "When you use these tools across 3D shapes, the line and curve tools act just like other stickers, which means that they can be seamlessly applied to both the canvas and 3D objects," writes Shuneman.

Finally, Paint 3D now supports the new open standard for 3D file sharing, called GLB, which makes 3D asset transfers quicker and more efficient. According to Shuneman, this works by putting all the assets into one container, which helps minimize the file size while standardizing the format for all other programs that might need to use the 3D file itself.