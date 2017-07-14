Authorities bust AlphaBay, the dark web's biggest marketplace

AlphaBay was used to sell narcotics, stolen financial data, methods to commit internet fraud and weapons, reportedly earning millions of dollars each week. But questions linger on where exactly all of the profit has gone, with the paper reporting that the site's other founders have absconded with millions in Bitcoin.

AlphaBay was previously in the news after a vulnerability in the site's code enabled people to read private messages on the site. The revelation prompted other black markets, such as Hansa Market, to launch bug bounty programs to protect themselves against similar leaks. It's not clear if AlphaBay's flaw helped the authorities, but the move will likely encourage other sites to get better at security and privacy.