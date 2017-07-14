Twitter will livestream the Electronic Music Awards September 21st

If festival season has left you tapped out financially and physically, Twitter has a way for you to watch this year's Electronic Music Awards. Come September 21st, the microblogging service will broadcast electronic music's Grammy's from a "custom multi-stage warehouse venue" in Los Angeles' Downtown Arts District, as spotted by AdWeek. Other details are scarce at the moment, but the show promises more news will arrive ahead of the big night. Hopefully legendary producer Paul Oakenfold helping run the event will keep everything from devolving into a series of incomprehensible bass drops. But honestly, this seems like something that'd be better suited for Twitch than it is for Twitter's livestreaming efforts at this point.