'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' behind the scenes footage is here

The footage features everyone you'd expect: the new core trio (Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaacs), as well Mark Hamill's bearded Luke Skywalker and Carrie Fisher's General Leia. But we also get a glimpse at some new faces, including Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern.

As usual, Disney was careful not to reveal too much from the footage. We still don't know what The Last Jedi is actually about, aside from the fact that Luke Skywalker seems ready to hang up his lightsaber. But given Johnson's excellent track record -- including Brick, Looper and The Brothers Bloom -- I have a feeling it's in good hands. Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th.