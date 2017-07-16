Hit indie FMV game 'Her Story' gets a spiritual sequel

The added complexity of dealing with multiple characters promises to spice up the gameplay, but Annapurna's added financial clout could also help. The publisher is handling all the video production, and it's looking at recruiting Hollywood talent. While you probably won't see A-list stars, it could draw in players who were put off by the awkward acting and low-budget sets of 1990s FMV games.

Telling Lies won't be ready for a while. Barlow doesn't expect shooting to start until late 2017 or early 2018, and there's still the question of finishing the gameplay once all the footage is in. Patience might pay off, mind you. Although it's unlikely that you'll return to the heyday of FMV in games, this could at least show that video is a viable option for certain stories.