New 'Blade Runner 2049' trailer teases more of Deckard’s story

Previous glimpses into Blade Runner 2049 have shown us that Officer K (Ryan Gosling) has been searching for Deckard (Harrison Ford) who has been missing for thirty years. The first trailer teased us with K telling Deckard that he had some things to ask him and here Deckard responds to K's question of what happened by saying, "We were being hunted." The answer to whether that "we" means replicants will most certainly have to wait until October.

We also get a little bit more Robin Wright in this trailer, who again warns of war, and we see Dave Bautista for the first time. A very eerie Jared Leto is also a bigger focal point in the second trailer. Leto plays replicant maker Neander Wallace who at one point says he could only make so many replicants and that while he had the lock, someone else -- presumably Deckard -- had the key. He later follows all of that up with a very ominous "The future of the species has finally unearthed."

This trailer provides some tidbits that lay out an interesting storyline for the long-awaited sequel, which can hopefully stand up to the original. Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on October 6th and you can check out the trailer below.