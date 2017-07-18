Doomfist is here for the punching on July 27th

Doomfist has five main abilities, plus a temporary shield that generates when he does ability damage. He has a short-range hand cannon, an airborne uppercut move, a "Hulk smash!" kind of ability, a rocket punch that charges up and flings people into walls, and finally an ultimate move, where he jumps into the sky and comes crashing down, hurting any nearby enemies.

Join us for a behind-the-scenes look at Overwatch's newest hero!



Doomfist arrives: 7.27.2017



Learn more ↪️ https://t.co/SgzOdU0Nlb pic.twitter.com/ZVUg9al3St — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 18, 2017

In the game's story, he's a 45-year-old mercenary based in Nigeria, real name Akande Ogundimu. Akande is highly intelligent and charismatic, the heir to a successful prosthetic-technology company, and a martial arts master. He's also intent on engulfing the world in war.

With his cybernetic enhancements and a powerful gauntlet, Doomfist is a designed to be a damage-dealing offense character, rather than taking on a tank, support or defense role. The most recently added character, a tank hero named Orisa, hit the game in March and we took her for a spin live on Facebook. Before that, players got the hacker Sombra (offense) and the healing sniper Ana (support).