Google Play wants to help users find apps with curated lists

The move towards curation is something Apple has adopted as well. Its App Store redesign includes curated and personalized selections of apps, blog posts and lists, all of which are meant to help users find apps they actually want. And to help developers, description pages were tweaked to allow for longer, more blog-like notes.

Google Play's new editorial pages are up today in the US as well as Australia, Canada, the UK, Japan and South Korea and will be made available in other countries soon.