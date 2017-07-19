Rub elbows with music’s C-list on Vevo’s Watch Party Live

Each Watch Party Live session will have an artist to cue up videos and talk with fans. The music stars will be able to control the size of the music video screen and their own live feed, and will have some control over volume, too. Basically, the music celebrity becomes the room's host, while fans can chat with them in the sidebar. While it's not brand-new to have famous people interacting with their audience, as with Reddit's Ask Me Anything, this may be the first time both artist and fans can connect while watching the same piece of video together. It's like Twitch, only for music videos. A Vevo spokesperson confirmed that the live stream will be available to watch on YouTube, but all interaction is exclusively on Vevo.

The first musical guest to run a Watch Party Live session (at 6:30 ET) will be hip-hop artist Kid Ink. "I'm really excited to be working with Vevo on Watch Party Live -- it's a great way for artists to connect with fans directly," said Kid Ink in a statement. "Vevo has been holding me down since day 1, so it's only right that I'm the first artist to be a part of this series!" Grace Vanderwaal and Becky G. are also confirmed for future events, with more on the way.