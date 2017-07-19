Netflix snags 'Bird Box' movie starring Sandra Bullock

Hot on the heels of Amazon's two-season TV show deal with Julia Roberts, Netflix fires back with its own exciting news. The streaming service announced today that Sandra Bullock will star in a dystopian film called Bird Box, with Susanne Bier attached to direct. It will begin production in September in Los Angeles.
Bird Box, based on the novel by Josh Malerman, is set in a post-apocalyptic future where creatures have somehow entered our world. One look at them is enough to drive a person insane. The catch: They're invisible. We know they're out there because of the effects they have on people, but we can't see them. To venture outside, a person must be blindfolded. Bullock will play the main character, Malorie, who is responsible for two children in this horrific setting.