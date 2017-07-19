Netflix snags 'Bird Box' movie starring Sandra Bullock

Bird Box, based on the novel by Josh Malerman, is set in a post-apocalyptic future where creatures have somehow entered our world. One look at them is enough to drive a person insane. The catch: They're invisible. We know they're out there because of the effects they have on people, but we can't see them. To venture outside, a person must be blindfolded. Bullock will play the main character, Malorie, who is responsible for two children in this horrific setting.