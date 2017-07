"When you receive a mysterious message from your estranged son, a high-level engineer for the almighty Chiron Corporation, you journey to the seedy Class C slums of Krakow to investigate," the story goes. "But as you hack into the unstable minds of criminals and victims to look for clues, you are forced relive their darkest fears. How far will you go to discover the truth?"

And, speaking of Blade Runner (we totally were, promise): Rutger Hauer, the actor who played villain Roy Batty in the 1982 film, is Detective Lasarski in Observer.

Observer is a first-person nightmare from Bloober Team, the studio behind acclaimed horror game Layers of Fear -- so you know things are going to get creepy. We got our hands on the game at GDC, and reveled in its psychological thrills and unapologetically dystopian vibe. Cyberpunk has returned.