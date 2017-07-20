Alexa helps Android users shop in the Amazon app

According to TechCrunch, who initially reported a Twitter user's discovery of the feature, Alexa should start to roll out to Android OS Amazon shopping app users this week. While Android users can already use voice search in Amazon's shopping app, it makes sense to upgrade that to something more robust like Alexa. It could also likely bring the voice assistant to the attention of even more folks out there on Android. At least there's parity between the Amazon apps for both Android and iPhone users. We've reached out to Amazon for confirmation and will update this post when we hear back.