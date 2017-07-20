Moto Z2 Force reportedly has smaller battery than its predecessor

The Moto Z2 Force will have two 12-megapixel modules rather than a single 21-megapixel camera like its predecessor and the front-facing camera is unchanged at 5-megapixels. But when it comes to memory, the US is getting the short end of the stick. The US version will have 4GB of RAM compared to 6GB for other versions. And while the Chinese Moto Z2 Force gets 128GB of internal storage, everybody else gets 64GB. Every version will have a microSD slot, however, that can support cards with up to 2TB of storage. Previous leaks showed that the model would also be thinner than the one before it, but that reportedly leads to a 22 percent smaller battery — a move Motorola also made with its Moto Z2 Play.

The Moto Z2 Force will come in Super Black, Fine Gold or, for T-Mobile customers only, Lunar Grey shades and reports say that the phone's body will be covered with a water-repellant nano coating. It's unclear when the phone will be released, but it's likely we'll get that information at the Motorola launch event on July 25th.