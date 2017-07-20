Tidal's redesigned app puts more emphasis on music discovery

Overall, there's more emphasis on music discovery and recommendations. Now, when you pull up the Explore tab, you'll find a new Genre + Moods section, along with suggested new artists and album at the bottom. The homepage also displays different genres and new editorial picks; it's updated every day.

The navigation has also changed; it's moved to the bottom, like other streaming services. The Now Playing screen has become easier to navigate as well. You can swipe right to see the queue of songs you have up next, swipe left to see new song suggestions or tap the album cover to see the album's credits.

We always appreciate an emphasis on usability, so these new updates from Tidal are welcome. You can download version 2.0 of the app in the App Store and Google Play Store starting today.