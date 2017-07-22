Here's what happened when that security robot drowned

That's still unknown, although it's safe to say Steve wasn't bemoaning the state of politics or suffering from existential dread. It's possible that a software glitch led to the deadly change in course, or that weather threw it off.

The dive isn't deterring anyone involved. The property is using a replacement robot at the moment, and Steve is expected to make a recovery once he gets repairs. He may have "died," but he's not gone forever. MRP Realty, which deployed Steve, clearly isn't deterred -- it wants to implement more of Knightscope's robots at other properties within 3 to 6 months. However, it's safe to say that both MRP and Knightscope will be combing over the data from this incident to reduce the chances of another tumble.