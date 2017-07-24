Facebook's latest acquisition is all about fighting video piracy

The social network started clamping down on illegitimate video back in August 2015 when it introduced the Rights Manager. This tool automatically matched media for content shared without permission and identified the rights owners, who could request it to be taken down. Then Facebook took a different tack in April: Give content producers the option to keep offending posts up, but claim their ad revenue. Source3's tech will help the social giant better pick out and track that erroneous content.