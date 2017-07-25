Google expects 11 Daydream-ready phones by the end of 2017

Right now, it's slim pickings if you want a smartphone that supports Daydream VR headsets. Outside of Google's own Pixel line, you're looking at just a handful of devices from ASUS, Huawei, Motorola and ZTE. Your choices should get better soon, though. While discussing Google's financial results, Sundar Pichai revealed that there should be 11 Daydream-capable Android phones by the end of 2017. The Galaxy S8 is the first out of the gate (that update is arriving now, in fact), but that still leaves a few other handsets.