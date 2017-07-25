Huawei's Watch 2 costs $550 more with a Porsche Design logo

So what does that extra dose of cash get you? Apart from a snazzy ad with a less-than-enthusiastic looking Lionel Messi (below), you get red accents on the buttons, a hybrid strap with red stripes, and the Porsche Design logo. There's also a different metal bezel with the logo and what looks like a speedometer readout instead of minutes and seconds, because cars, I guess.

Suffice to say, buyers of this model are probably looking for the Porsche Design branding because their rich friends have never heard of Huawei. While that might sound like a crazy reason to buy a smartwatch, a lot more people than expected plopped down $1,500 for a Tag Heuer model without a second thought.