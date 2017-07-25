Lyft's Taco Bell mode indulges your late-night cravings

Lyft isn't even trying to hide the 420-friendly nature of Taco Mode -- it's launching the service in California's Orange County, for goodness' sake. This isn't a wink-wink-nudge-nudge gimmick, though. The Taco Bell hookup will be available in other areas by the end of the year, and across the US by 2018. In other words: Lyft and Taco Bell fully expect to make money from your late-night indulgences.

That's not surprising. For Lyft, this is a big marketing ploy. You're more likely to ride with Lyft over Uber if you know you can make a run for the border on the way home from the bar. If the timing's right, it could beat ordering from UberEats and waiting for a courier. And for Taco Bell, this can keep its drive-thrus humming when they might fall silent. Don't be surprised if Lyft strikes more deals and makes sure it can satisfy all your cravings.