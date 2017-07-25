Nokia will unveil its first Android flagship next month

The rumour mill has it the Nokia 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and contain dual rear-facing cameras. As with previous Nokia offerings, the phone will pack a Carl Zeiss lens -- which should whet the appetite of fans of the Lumia 1020, and its predecessor the 808 PureView. Last week's leak was of a blue handset, but silver and copper variations could also be in the works.

Although HMD created its fair share of hype with its 3310 reboot, launching a successful high-end Android phone will be an altogether different proposition. The device will be squaring up against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Google Pixel -- two immaculate Android handsets. Simply put, the Nokia flasgship will need much more than a recognizable brand name to compete against its tried and tested rivals. The HMD event is set to kick off at 7:30PM London time (2:30PM ET) on August 16th.