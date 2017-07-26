Walmart cancels early SNES Classic Edition preorders

Walmart's Deserie Dulaney's email states that while the company must "regrettably" cancel the orders, it has not charged anyone's credit cards, as is standard procedure. Anyone who used PayPal or a Gift card will get refunds. "I do hope you'll give us another chance to earn back your business," said Dulaney in the email.

This doesn't mean that no one will get a SNES Classic Edition, however. The official launch date is September 29th; you'll be able to get back in line to order the item then for $80. The worry, of course, is that the new Nintendo mini-console will suffer the same shortages as last holiday's Nintendo Entertainment System Classic and has since been discontinued.