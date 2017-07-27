Sling’s video production device can use DJI drones for footage

The drones' remote controllers can plug into SlingStudio's HDMI port or they can connect to the device wirelessly with Sling's CameraLink wireless adapter. Video feeds stream through the drones' controllers and are then routed to the SlingStudio hub. The controllers and hub just need to be within 300 feet of each other. Up to 10 video sources can be incorporated, including DSLR cameras, video cameras, smartphones and personal computers along with DJI drones. Four videos can be monitored and edited simultaneously via the iPad Console app and streamed live to outlets like Facebook or YouTube. Recordings are also saved for post-production editing.

The incorporation of drone filmography is a smart and really useful move on Sling's part and makes SlingStudio even more appealing for those who want professional multi-angle video production without a professional price or crew. "We're excited to see how crews flying DJI drones will incorporate this technology to bring a new element of storytelling to their live video projects," said DJI marketing director Ryan Tong.