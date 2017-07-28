BBC Three to stream six weeks of Gfinity esports coverage

The Street Fighter, Counter-Strike and Rocket League matches all form one competition called the "Elite Series." It's an unusual format for esports, which typically keeps each title separate (to date, there's no formal heptathlon for esports). But that's typical of how Gfinity operates. The esports organiser has its own physical "arena" in London and has always pushed for a broader, more inclusive range of competition. The Elite Series combines professional players and unknown rookies who have worked their way up through the amateur "Challenger" series. It's an attempt to build "grassroots" esports and a higher calibre of players in the UK.

While admirable, it means the tournament doesn't have the same clout as Dota's The International or fighting game megathon Evo. The new partnership with the BBC does, however, have the potential to raise Gfinity's profile in the UK, attracting larger audiences and, as a result, more players into its amateur and professional leagues. The big question, however, is why you would want to watch the competition on BBC Three; the channel is online-only, and Gfinity already streams on Twitch, which is available on almost every console, smart TV and set-top box imaginable.