Image credit: 'Destiny 2'
'Destiny 2' PC beta starts August 28th

Everything you need to know to get ready.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
'Destiny 2'

We already got a taste of Destiny 2 during the beta test last weekend on consoles, but Bungie is finally revealing when PC gamers (who didn't make the trip to E3) will have their chance . The beta test will run from August 28th to the 31st, with gamers who've pre-ordered going in first, again, before doors open to everyone on the 29th. Bungie has also published minimum and recommended specs, as well as a suggestion about hardware available to buy today that would be a worthwhile upgrade.

Minimum:

CPU

  • Intel - Core i3-3250
  • AMD - FX-4350

GPU

  • Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB
  • AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM

  • 6GB

Recommended:

CPU

  • Intel - Core i5-2400
  • AMD - Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU

  • Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970
  • AMD - Radeon R9 390

RAM

  • 8GB

The game officially launches September 6th, and while Bungie didn't reveal any other details or stats about the previous beta, it has posted another ad for people wavering about pre-ordering. This one teases the exotic rifle "Coldheart" that's waiting for everyone who pays early. Otherwise, you can check the blog post for details on how to get your Clan ready for Destiny 2, or participate in the last Iron Banner special event scheduled for Destiny 1.

