'Destiny 2' PC beta starts August 28th

We already got a taste of Destiny 2 during the beta test last weekend on consoles, but Bungie is finally revealing when PC gamers (who didn't make the trip to E3) will have their chance . The beta test will run from August 28th to the 31st, with gamers who've pre-ordered going in first, again, before doors open to everyone on the 29th. Bungie has also published minimum and recommended specs, as well as a suggestion about hardware available to buy today that would be a worthwhile upgrade.
Minimum:
CPU
- Intel - Core i3-3250
- AMD - FX-4350
GPU
- Nvidia - GeForce GTX 660 2GB
- AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB
RAM
- 6GB