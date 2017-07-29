Amazon deal trucks may be your last chance at an NES Classic

Are you still pining for the elusive NES Classic Edition a few months after its abrupt discontinuation? If you're in the right US city and act quickly, you might have a chance. Amazon's Treasure Trucks in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle are offering the retro console at its original $60 price as part of a one-day sale on July 29th. You just have to order from the Amazon app and pick one of the trucks as your pickup point. The offer is only available from 11AM to 5PM local time, and only while stocks last, but this may be your best (and possibly last) opportunity to get the Classic without being gouged by a third-party reseller or online auction. And if you miss out? Well, there's always the SNES Classic.