FCC says sharing DDoS attack details undermines security

Pai doubled-down on the reasoning in response to requests for what specific hardware solutions were in place, saying, "While it would undermine our system security to provide a speciﬁc roadmap of what we are doing, we can state that FCC IT staff has notiﬁed its cloud providers of the need to have sufﬁcient 'hardware resources' available to accommodate high-proﬁle proceedings."

As noted by Ars Technica, the FCC has refused to respond to several Freedom of Information Act (FoIA) requests around the DDoS attacks. The Commission has also denied reports that it didn't even document the event, confusing matters further. In the current letter, Pai asks the House members to trust that everything is now under control, since things seem to be working. "The docket now contains more than 10 million comments overall, demonstrating that our processes are facilitating widespread public participation in this proceeding," he wrote. "Although I cannot guarantee that we will not experience further attempts to disrupt our systems, our staff is constantly monitoring and reviewing the situation so that that everyone seeking to comment on our proceedings will be afforded the opportunity to do so."