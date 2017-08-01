CNN: 'Prankster' catfished White House personnel via email

Reince (me) giving @Scaramucci something to think about. He never replied haha pic.twitter.com/hutjACmogR — EMAIL PRANKSTER (@SINON_REBORN) August 1, 2017

He also catfished (ex) White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci multiple times during his brief stint. In an email the day after Reince Priebus resigned as chief of staff, the individual pretended to be Priebus, and apparently got a response from Scaramucci saying "You know what you did. We all do. Even today. But rest assured we were prepared. A Man would apologize." He also managed to fool Huntsman himself, but was unable to pull one over for long on Arthur Schwartz, a friend of Scaramucci's, or Eric Trump Jr., who said: "I have sent this to law enforcement who will handle from here."

The ease with which he was able to communicate with White House personnel remains troubling, however, since, as CNN notes, these kinds of fake emails are a key component to the type of spear phishing attack that hit John Podesta. Within the last day, Wikileaks has posted emails purported to be from the campaign of French president Emanuel Macron, while the White House and State Department email systems have previously been breached.