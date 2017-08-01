Upgraded versions of the Moto G5 line are coming to the US this fall

The Moto G5S Plus also has an all-metal body and comes with 13-megapixel dual rear cameras with features like selective focus and replace background mode. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera has an LED flash and a new panoramic mode. The G5S Plus has a 5.5-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.0GHz octa-core processor and a 3,000mAh battery. For this model, the TurboPower charger can get you up to six hours of battery life in 15 minutes.

Motorola says the two new phones will be available in Europe this month and they're prices start at €249 and €299, or £220 and £260 in the UK. The phones will be released in the US this fall.