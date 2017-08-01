Upgraded versions of the Moto G5 line are coming to the US this fall

We've been getting info about Motorola's Moto G5S and G5S Plus phones for a little while, but now we have the official specs and general release dates. First up, the G5S, which has an all-metal body made from a single sheet of aluminum and a 5.2-inch HD display. The phone also comes with a 3,000mAh battery and TurboPower charging that, when your battery is almost tapped, can give you a five hour charge in just 15 minutes. The Moto G5S has a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an LED flash as well as a 1.4GHz octa-core processor.
The Moto G5S Plus also has an all-metal body and comes with 13-megapixel dual rear cameras with features like selective focus and replace background mode. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera has an LED flash and a new panoramic mode. The G5S Plus has a 5.5-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.0GHz octa-core processor and a 3,000mAh battery. For this model, the TurboPower charger can get you up to six hours of battery life in 15 minutes.
Motorola says the two new phones will be available in Europe this month and they're prices start at €249 and €299, or £220 and £260 in the UK. The phones will be released in the US this fall.