You can finally stuff your head into a Windows VR headset

After a few months of waiting, you can snap up a Windows Mixed Reality headset for yourself... if you meet the right conditions, that is. Microsoft is now selling both the Acer and HP Developer Edition headsets at respective prices of $299 and $329, but only to developers -- you can't pick one up just because you think an Oculus Rift is too expensive, unfortunately. The HP model is also out of stock as of this writing, so you can't be too picky.