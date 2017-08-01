You can finally stuff your head into a Windows VR headset

After a few months of waiting, you can snap up a Windows Mixed Reality headset for yourself... if you meet the right conditions, that is. Microsoft is now selling both the Acer and HP Developer Edition headsets at respective prices of $299 and $329, but only to developers -- you can't pick one up just because you think an Oculus Rift is too expensive, unfortunately. The HP model is also out of stock as of this writing, so you can't be too picky.
Thankfully, you're largely getting the same experience. Both wearables include a pair of 1,440 x 1,440 displays, a 95-degree field of view, support for 90Hz refresh rates (the usual target for VR) and a single cable that carries both HDMI video and USB data. Those aren't mind-blowing figures, but that's not the point. This is more about fostering VR and AR apps to make sure there are plenty of them when Windows Mixed Reality hardware is available to the general public. If all goes well, Microsoft will have laid the groundwork for taking VR and related technologies into the mainstream.