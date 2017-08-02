Show More Results

Karma's new hotspot gives users a cloak of invisibility

Karma Black comes with anonymous browsing and a built-in VPN.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
13m ago in Security
Personal hotspot hardware provider Karma has announced a new security-focused product, Karma Black. A specialized version of the company's KarmaGO hotspot device, Karma Black will provide anonymous browsing (Tor), an integrated Virtual Private Network (VPN), blacklisting and ad-blocking.

KarmaGO allows users to establish a WiFi connection through 4G via a small portable device, either on a pay-as-you-go basis or through a monthly data plan -- it's particularly popular with business travellers. Karma Black will operate in the same way, but will act as an invisibility cloak for users, encrypting web activity and hiding physical location. It'll also provide beefier protection against intrusive advertising and viruses.

The product is a response to looser privacy laws which were approved earlier this year. In March, the US Senate voted to get rid of FCC regulations that stop internet providers from selling customer data to advertisers, so it won't be long until your surfing habits are being sold to the highest bidder. Karma Black is tipped for release in September, although there's no word yet on how much the device will cost. Existing KarmaGO customers will also be able to take advantage of its features, with information on hardware upgrades expected later this month.

