Verizon's latest rewards program shares gobs of your data

These requirements aren't strictly new -- a previous Smart Rewards program also asked you to sign up for Selects and hand over your personal data. It indicates that Verizon hasn't scaled back its data collection, though, and this wouldn't be much comfort if you found out what you were sharing only after it was too late.

We've asked Verizon for its take on the concerns and will let you know what it says. Whatever the response, though, this doesn't help Verizon's reputation for pervasive ad tracking. While it's important to stress that this is opt-in rather than opt-out, it's not going to make you happy if you'd rather not hand over that much sensitive material just to get some perks.