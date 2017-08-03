The Morning After: Thursday, August 3rd 2017

Seems simple when you think about it.Here's what Apple had to do to sell more iPads

Lower the price.

Just wait until the MTA gets hold of one.Hyperloop One's passenger pod takes its first 192MPH ride

Just weeks after Hyperloop One demonstrated a working, albeit slow, version of its levitating sled, the company has made another leap forward. This time around, the startup has successfully tested its XP-1 passenger pod, reaching speeds of up to 192MPH and levitating off the track as it accelerated.

Check out that Command Line.Windows 10 preview rolls out with eye control and more

Microsoft hasn't adjusted the default color settings for the Windows Console in 20 years, but if you clean install its latest Insider Preview, there's something new waiting. This release also includes support for control via eye-tracking, and the implementation of its Fluent Design System on the Edge browser.

Extra tall.LG will put a 6-inch OLED screen on the V30

We're expecting to see the LG V30 unveiled on August 31st, and last night the company announced its next flagship device will have a 6-inch 1440p FullVision OLED screen. This is LG's first OLED phone since the G Flex 2, and, while it drops the curve gimmick, we're pretty sure users will enjoy the extra screen space.

Worth it?Samsung's 88-inch Q9 TV costs $20,000

Samsung already had a 75-inch 4K QLED TV on sale for $9,000, but upgrading to 88 inches means the price will more than double. We guess it really depends on how much you value the guests at your next Super Bowl party.

Part of the Stone Island fall collection.AirPod pockets are the latest ridiculous fashion statement

It's hard to see these little sewn-in AirPod slots as anything more than vanity ports for the terminally fashion-conscious.

Speakers, headphones and maybe a turntable.Back to school 2017: the best audio gear for students

High-quality audio equipment is a key element of any educational experience, right? That idea may not be peer reviewed, but there's no time like the present to start developing your audiophile tastes, and we have a few recommendations on what hardware you should pick.

Sign up now to be number 455,001 in line.Tesla is getting 1,800 Model 3 reservations per day

Now that the Model 3 has started to ship, we're watching Tesla's earnings reports for information on how many it can build. So far, the company says its projections are still on track, and that it expects production to hit 5,000 cars per week by the end of this year. As far as what's on the way, Elon Musk confirmed the Model Y crossover will share a platform with the Model 3, while Tesla's next big unveiling will be an electric semi-truck.

But wait, there's more...

