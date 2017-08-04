The next episode of 'Game of Thrones' leaks online

Once again a Game of Thrones episode has leaked before its intended release. The fourth part of season seven was shared online through a Google Drive link, and we can confirm it's authentic. The source is unconfirmed but it's likely part of the HBO hack reported on Monday, which included episodes of Ballers, Room 104 and Insecure, as well as thousands of company documents. Game of Thrones is, of course, HBO's crown jewel and any leaks are particularly damaging, both financially and for its public image. It's a feeling the company will be used to, however; back in 2015, four episodes of season five leaked before its series premiere.