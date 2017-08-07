Amazon snags rights to Lucille Ball movie starring Cate Blanchett

There's no mention of when the movie might be ready, but we'd be patient when the project has been sitting on the backburner for a while. Blanchett and Sorkin were already involved with the movie two years ago. However, it won't be shocking if Amazon steps up the pace. After all, Netflix hasn't been shy about scoring top-flight movie deals -- Amazon isn't going to risk losing prestige to its streaming arch-rival by taking a while to bring Lucy and Desi to market. The sooner it finishes production, the more likely it is to scoop up more statuettes and persuade viewers that Prime Video is full of high-quality movies.