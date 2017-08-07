Google cuts up to $200 off its Pixel phones

Google's Pixel phone has been on the market for a while now, but it's still one of the best handsets money can buy. If it's something you'd like to own, but are put off by the price-tag, today is your lucky day. As 9to5Google reports, the search giant has given the phone a heavy discount in the Google Store. The base-level model with a 5-inch screen and 32GB of storage will now set you back $524, rather than $649. The larger XL handset starts at $569, which is $200 cheaper than its launch price of $769. Oh, and you also get a free Google Daydream headset, which normally costs $79, with every order. So you're potentially saving close to $300.