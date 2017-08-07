Google cuts up to $200 off its Pixel phones

Google's Pixel phone has been on the market for a while now, but it's still one of the best handsets money can buy. If it's something you'd like to own, but are put off by the price-tag, today is your lucky day. As 9to5Google reports, the search giant has given the phone a heavy discount in the Google Store. The base-level model with a 5-inch screen and 32GB of storage will now set you back $524, rather than $649. The larger XL handset starts at $569, which is $200 cheaper than its launch price of $769. Oh, and you also get a free Google Daydream headset, which normally costs $79, with every order. So you're potentially saving close to $300.
The design is a little plain, especially in comparison to 2017 flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. But it still rocks one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, and you're getting that clean stock Android experience, along with the promise of timely software updates from Google. Inside, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB of RAM, which is plenty powerful for most people. The caveat, of course, is that the Pixel 2 has been leaking all over the place recently. If you buy the original Pixel now, you might have some buyer's remorse when its flashier successor comes along in a few months.